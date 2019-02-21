CASO launched in Warpora Sopore

Noor ul HaqSopore
Government forces on Thursday evening launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Warpora area of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
A police official from Sopore said that after credible inputs about presence of militants in the area, joint teams of Army’s 22 RR, Special Operation Group of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF cordoned off the Warpora area of Sopore and launched door to door searches in the area.
“House to house searches are being conducted in the area. There are inputs about presence of militants in the area. However no contact has been established with the militants yet,” the police official said.
Following the cordon and search operation, mobile internet services have been barred in entire police district Sopore.
The search operation was going on till last reports.
[Representational Pic]