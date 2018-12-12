CASO launched in Sopore village

Noor ul HaqBaramulla
Government forces on Wednesday launched a cordon-and-search operation (CASO) in Brath Kalan area of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Reports said that a joint team of Army’s 22 RR, Special Operation Group of Police (SOG) and CRPF cordoned off the Brath Kalan village- 8 kilometres away from Sopore town and conducted door to door searches.
A police official said that following the inputs about the presence of militants in the area, a cordon and search operation was launched in the village.
The search operation was going on till last reports.
(Representional picture)