CASO launched in Sopore village

Published at December 12, 2018 03:50 PM


Noor ul Haq

Baramulla

Government forces on Wednesday launched a cordon-and-search operation (CASO) in Brath Kalan area of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Reports said that a joint team of Army’s 22 RR, Special Operation Group of Police (SOG) and CRPF cordoned off the Brath Kalan village- 8 kilometres away from Sopore town and conducted door to door searches.

A police official said that following the inputs about the presence of militants in the area, a cordon and search operation was launched in the village. 

The search operation was going on till last reports.

 

