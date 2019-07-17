About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 17, 2019 | Javid Sofi

CASO launched in seer Tral and Jindwal Pulwama

 

x (x)
 

Government forces on Wednesday evening launched a cordon and search operation in two villages of South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

A police official said that after inputs about presence of militants in Jindwal village of Pulwama, a cordon and search operation was launched by 44 Rashtriya Rifles, police and CRPF in the area.  The combing operation was on till last reports came in.

A similar cordon and search operation was launched in Seer area of Tral by joint forces comprising 42 Rashtriya Rifles and special operations group of Jammu and Kashmir police.

The operation was on when this report was filed.

x (x)
 

Latest News

CASO launched in seer Tral and Jindwal Pulwama

CASO launched in seer Tral and Jindwal Pulwama

Jul 17 | Javid Sofi
Pak must review Kulbhushan Jadhav

Pak must review Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence, rules ICJ

Jul 17 | Press Trust of India
Parliament passes bill to give NIA more powers

Parliament passes bill to give NIA more powers

Jul 17 | Press Trust of India
Over 56,000 acres of land in JK with defence depts, wings, organisatio ...

Over 56,000 acres of land in JK with defence depts, wings, organisatio ...

Jul 17 | Press Trust of India
Police arrest three drug peddlers in Sopore

Police arrest three drug peddlers in Sopore

Jul 17 | Agencies
Pak increases land allotted to Kartarpur Gurdwara from 3 to 42 acres

Pak increases land allotted to Kartarpur Gurdwara from 3 to 42 acres

Jul 17 | Press Trust of India
Guv stresses on upgrading teaching, research at SKUAST-K

Guv stresses on upgrading teaching, research at SKUAST-K

Jul 17 | Agencies
Protest against municipal committee in Wahibugh Pulwama, youth injured ...

Protest against municipal committee in Wahibugh Pulwama, youth injured ...

Jul 17 | Rising Kashmir News
India, China respecting bilateral pacts for peace at border: Rajnath

India, China respecting bilateral pacts for peace at border: Rajnath

Jul 17 | Press Trust of India
Pakistan

Pakistan's CTD arrests JuD chief Hafiz Saeed

Jul 17 | Press Trust of India
Militant killed in Sopore gunfight

Militant killed in Sopore gunfight

Jul 17 | RK Online Desk
Khalil Bandh resigns from PDP

Khalil Bandh resigns from PDP

Jul 17 | RK Online Desk
Amarnath yatri from Delhi dies due to cardiac arrest

Amarnath yatri from Delhi dies due to cardiac arrest

Jul 17 | RK Online Desk
Protests in Pulwama

Protests in Pulwama's Pinglina over contaminated drinking water supply

Jul 17 | Javid Sofi
Two killed as truck rams into ATM booth in Jammu

Two killed as truck rams into ATM booth in Jammu

Jul 17 | RK Online Desk
Fresh batch of 4584 yatris leave for Amarnath cave from Jammu

Fresh batch of 4584 yatris leave for Amarnath cave from Jammu

Jul 17 | RK Online Desk
Forces, militants exchange gunfire in Sopore village

Forces, militants exchange gunfire in Sopore village

Jul 17 | RK Online Desk
Forces launch CASO in Sopore

Forces launch CASO in Sopore's Gund Brath, internet service suspended

Jul 17 | Noor ul Haq
US bans Myanmar army chief over Rohingya

US bans Myanmar army chief over Rohingya 'ethnic cleansing'

Jul 17 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 17, 2019 | Javid Sofi

CASO launched in seer Tral and Jindwal Pulwama

 

x (x)
 

              

Government forces on Wednesday evening launched a cordon and search operation in two villages of South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

A police official said that after inputs about presence of militants in Jindwal village of Pulwama, a cordon and search operation was launched by 44 Rashtriya Rifles, police and CRPF in the area.  The combing operation was on till last reports came in.

A similar cordon and search operation was launched in Seer area of Tral by joint forces comprising 42 Rashtriya Rifles and special operations group of Jammu and Kashmir police.

The operation was on when this report was filed.

x (x)
 

News From Rising Kashmir

;