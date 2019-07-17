CASO launched in seer Tral and Jindwal Pulwama

July 17, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Government forces on Wednesday evening launched a cordon and search operation in two villages of South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

A police official said that after inputs about presence of militants in Jindwal village of Pulwama, a cordon and search operation was launched by 44 Rashtriya Rifles, police and CRPF in the area. The combing operation was on till last reports came in.

A similar cordon and search operation was launched in Seer area of Tral by joint forces comprising 42 Rashtriya Rifles and special operations group of Jammu and Kashmir police.

The operation was on when this report was filed.