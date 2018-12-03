CASO in Pulwama village after militants, Army exchange gunfire

Javid SofiPulwama
A Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched by government forces at Jandwal village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district after a brief exchange of fire between militants and Army on Monday.
A police official said a party of Army's 55 RR was on patrol in Jandwal when militants, who were travelling in a private vehicle, fired towards them before fleeing from the spot. He said that fire was returned by Army men and no loss was reported on either side.
He said immediately a cordon and search operation was launched in the area to nab the militants.