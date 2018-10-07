About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

CASO in five Shopian villages

Published at October 07, 2018 10:00 AM 0Comment(s)1524views


Javid Sofi

Shopian

Government forces Sunday launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in at least five villages of Shopian district in south Kashmir.

Local residents informed Rising Kashmir that CASO was launched by government forces at Balpora, Ganowpora, Wathoo, Shirmal and Brathipora villages of the district.

"Door to door searches are being conducted since early morning. However, people were allowed to move," local residents from Balpora said.

A police official said that the CASO was being carried out by 44 RR, paramilitary CRPF and special Operations group of police.‎

"It is a routine CASO," he said. 

 

(Picture used for mere representation)

