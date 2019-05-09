CASO in Baramulla villages

May 09, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

The forces Wednesday launched cordon and search operations (CASO) in twin villages of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

A police official said a joint team of Army’s 29 RR, 176 Bn CRPF and Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K police launched a cordon and search operation at Khasipora Pattan village of Baramulla on Wednesday evening.

The forces cordoned off the whole area and conducted house to house searches in the area.

A police official said the operation was launched by troops after receiving inputs about militant presence in the area.

Earlier, joint team of Army’s 52 RR, 46 RR, 53 bn CRPF and SOG Baramulla launched a search operation at Gohan village of Baramulla after receiving inputs about presence of militants.

A police official said the force personnel conducted door to door searches after sealing all the entry and exit points of the area.

However, the operation ended peacefully.