May 30, 2019 | RK Online Desk

CASO called off in Shopian village, no militant found

The government forces called off the Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) as no militant was found at Gugloora area of Pinjura in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday. 

A civilian was killed and over 40 civilians were injured in forces action during clashes in the area on Wednesday.

The joint team of army's 44 RR, SOG and CRPF carried searches in the village but there was no militant found the following which the operation was called off, reports said. 

The situation in the area was tense, local sources said.

 

(Representational picture)

