Published at October 27, 2018 12:15 PM 0Comment(s)2079views


CASO amid clashes in Kulgam village

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Clashes erupted between youth and government forces on Saturday following a cordoned and search operation at Ghat village of Redwani area of south Kaahmir's Kulgam district.

Reports said that after receiving inputs about presence of militants in the village, the government forces launched a CASO and started door to door searches.

As the CASO began, reports said, youths took to streets and started pelting stones towards government forces.

The forces retaliated, triggering clashes which were going on till last reports came in.

 

(Representional picture)

