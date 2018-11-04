About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Cases registered against two schools and a publisher in Sgr for violation of labelling norms

Published at November 04, 2018 12:31 AM 0Comment(s)147views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar Nov 3:

 Taking prompt action following receipt of complaints about exorbitant pricing of books and uniforms provided to students in schools, the Srinagar administration today inspected four schools it had received complaints against.
The official spokesperson said the inspection team comprised executive magistrates of the district and officers from the Education and the Legal Metrology departments and the schools inspected included Green Valley, Kashmir Harvard, Hat Trick school and GD Goenka.
The inspection team noted violations of labelling rules and registered cases under legal metrology provisions in three of the cases including two schools and a publisher.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top