Cases registered against two schools and a publisher in Sgr for violation of labelling norms

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar Nov 3:
Taking prompt action following receipt of complaints about exorbitant pricing of books and uniforms provided to students in schools, the Srinagar administration today inspected four schools it had received complaints against.
The official spokesperson said the inspection team comprised executive magistrates of the district and officers from the Education and the Legal Metrology departments and the schools inspected included Green Valley, Kashmir Harvard, Hat Trick school and GD Goenka.
The inspection team noted violations of labelling rules and registered cases under legal metrology provisions in three of the cases including two schools and a publisher.