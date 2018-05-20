Case registered against three persons for cheating Bank

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, MAY 19:
A case has been registered against three persons for obtaining loan from J&K Bank by producing fake documents.
Crime Branch Kashmir received a communication from J&K Bank Zonal Office Srinagar, which reveals that one Farooq Ahmad Pandith S/O Ab. Jabbar Pandith R/o Wazir Bagh Srinagar approached J&K Bank Branch Unit Lal Mandi Srinagar, maintained Bank Account No. SB. 13258 with J&K Bank Branch Lal Mandi Srinagar and also managed a Credit Card (Silver) impersonated himself as Medical Officer Khansahib and produced a pay certificate duly signed and sealed by BMO Khansahib and obtained a Credit Card under No. 5555000000098257 with a cash limit of Rs 50,000/= The alleged person also turned defaulter with an outstanding of Rs 48147. The same suspect has also availed loan facilities of Rs 3.00 lacs and 2.00 lacs from Air Cargo Branch Sgr and J&K Bank Branch Jawahar Nagar Sgr. respectively in the year 2006-2007 on the basis of pay certificate purportedly issued by BMO Khansahib and one Javid Iqbal Shah S/O Mohi-u-din Noor Shah stood as guarantor against the said loan facilities against different identities in different Bank Branches.
In all the three cases the suspect Farooq Ahmad Pandith has turned defaulter and has not paid even a single instalment towards the bank thereby cheated the bank and grabbed the money of the Bank. It is further alleged that BMO Khansahib has informed that no such person exists in their records and that he has produced a fake pay certificate.
Subsequent to the receipt of this communication a Preliminary Verification was carried out by the Crime Branch Kashmir.
During the probe the allegations levelled against the allege/suspects were found genuine and subsequently Case FIR No. 16/2018 U/S 420, 467, 468, 120-B RPC registered against accused, Farooq Ahmad Pandith S/O Ab. Jabbar Pandith R/o Wazir Bagh Srinagar, Dr. Iqbal-uz-Zaman Shah S/O Gh. Mohi-u-din Shah R/O Zaldagar Sgr an Mohammad Amin Bhat S/O Habibullah Bhat R/O Lasjan Srinagar in Crime Branch Kashmir.