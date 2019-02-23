Case registered against 3 Kashmiri students for making objectionable remarks on Army

AgenciesBareilly
In another instance of people posting controversial remarks on social media, a case against three Kashmiri students was registered by the Bareilly police for allegedly making objectionable remarks on the Army, official sources said on Saturday.
Police spokesperson said that the Izzatnagar police station, Bareilly registered a case against three Kashmiri students identified as Dr Ufak, Dr Shamia Irshad and Dr Humaira Fayaz Khankhashi, studying in the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) for making objectionable remarks on the Army, late on Friday evening.
When the case reached the IVRI management through the Intelligence Bureau, female students were found guilty in the probe.