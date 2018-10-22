Carnage, says JRL

Calls shutdown today, Lal Chowk march tomorrow
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 21:
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik Sunday termed the civilians killing in Kulgam as “carnage” and appealed people to observe complete shutdown on Monday followed by a call to march toward Lal Chowk on Tuesday.
Comparing Kashmir to a “slaughter house”, a JRL statement said “Indian tyranny and oppression” had crossed every limit now and Kashmiris could not tolerate this silently anymore.
“Kashmiris will observe a total strike against Kulgam carnage and other oppressive measures on Monday while on Tuesday, people along with JRL leadership will march toward Lal Chowk and hold a protest sit-in against Indian aggression,” the JRL statement said.
The statement said JRL was preparing a memorandum to United Nations Secretary General to highlight “Indian aggression” against the unarmed civilians in Kashmir.
JRL said though “the tyrannical measures of the Indian rule" had been continuing for the past many decades, these had failed to break the resolve of the people of Jammu Kashmir.
“However, after the implementation of new ‘political Governor’ who is actually acting as a ‘colonial sheriff’, this bloodshed, oppression and tyranny has risen to new heights,” JRL statement said.
In a sarcastic statement they said that the Governor’s recent assertion that “bullets not flowers will be showered” had been proved true “by his soldiers” today at Kulgam.
“The corpses of innocent Kashmiris lying on ground have proved that Kashmir is an ‘occupied land and only the law of jungle is prevalent here (Kashmir),” the JRL statement said.
“The recent carnage, arson and destruction at Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama and at many places in north and central parts of Kashmir during which innocents have been killed at will, people including women, children, old and young have been beaten, tortured and humiliated by the ‘sadist Indian forces’ is a glaring example of this ‘state sponsored terrorism,’” the JRL statement said. “Inhuman killing of a pregnant woman, destruction of residential houses by planting explosives or by burning down, devastation of vehicles, household goods and killings in custody have risen after the threatening statements of the so-called political governor.”
The JRL leaders said, “Recently, in the heart of Srinagar, a young man Raies Ahmad Sofi had been taken into custody by the SOG, tortured entire night in front of his family and then killed in cold blood under custody.
“Moreover, at Trichal Pulwama, we saw Indian forces unleashing a reign of terror, beating and vandalizing whosoever came in their way.
“We are witnessing an ugly rise in acts of blasting and burning down of residential houses too. Today we saw a carnage at Kulgam nine Kashmiris have been slaughtered by the government forces among who one is a nine-year-old, hundreds are injured among whom many stand critical and are fighting the battle of life and death.”
The JRL statement said, “Brutalities, killings and destruction are painful in every respect but India and its authorities should know that by ‘unleashing terror’ they have and will never succeed to break the will and resolve of Kashmiris.
“Enough is enough, Indian tyranny and oppression has crossed every limit now and Kashmiris cannot tolerate this silently anymore and time has come to halt atrocious hands.”