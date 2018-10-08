Careers in bio science

Sameer Ahmad Thoker
The word science comes from the Latin word "scientia," which means knowledge. Science refers to a system of acquiring knowledge. This system uses observation and experimentation to describe and explain natural phenomena. The purpose of science is not to become a professional doctor but the main purpose of science is to produce useful models of reality. These models of reality cannot be produced only by studying MBBS and BDS but there are many other fields of study by which a student can produce useful models of reality but ironically in the modern era after passing 10 2 examination with biology everyone start preparation for NEET and not all the students cleared this examination.
In many cases, students are not able to handle the stress of board examinations as well as the entrance examinations. Despite putting a lot of efforts, students are not able to score that well in the entrance exams. Thus, they get into the dilemma of either dropping a year after 12th or not. Dropping a year could be stressful sometimes as you would be expecting a lot from yourself. You will have to deal with the performance pressure always. You might feel depressed, frustrated, or bored at times but you need not to worry your entire career is not based on a single examination.
If you really want to study science then you must be aware about the fact that there are several other fields of study by which you can become a great scientist in future. Here are some of the courses of study for those students who could not qualify NEET entrance exam by any reason and want to make their career in the field of Bio science
Career options in biology subject
Though your dream was to become a doctor and work in hospitals, medical field. Even if you are not able to do so, here are many other options for you
Agriculture: Career in agriculture is one of the largest industries and a good source of employment. Agriculture is the method and science of farming and cultivation of plants, animals, fungi, medicinal plants and other products which are used to enhance human life. Agricultural Science is a multidisciplinary field that comprises of a variety of scientific, technical and business subjects. Agriculture Field includes horticulture, farm management, businesses and industries which buy and process farm products, manufacture agricultural machinery, banking activities, research for improving quality & quantity of farm products, etc. To start a professional career in agriculture, you will need to pursue courses in this field. Students have a variety of options to pursue courses in agriculture field. Some popular courses are listed here:
Bachelor Courses (B.SC):
- Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Agriculture
- Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
- Bachelor of Science in Crop Physiology Certificate course in Bio-fertilizer Production
Certificate Courses:
- Certificate course in Food & Beverage Service
- Certificate in Agriculture Science
Diploma Courses:
- Diploma in Agriculture
- Diploma in Food Processing
- Diploma Courses in Agriculture and Allied Practices
- Sc Biotech: Biotechnology is the amalgamation of Biology & Technology is a 3 years full time course divided in 6 semesters having Direct Admission basis on Merit List. Biotechnology is a rapidly developing branch of biology it involves the exploitation of biological processes at molecular, cellular and organism level.
B.SC Nursing: The bachelor's degree of nursing prepares nurses for a wide variety of professional roles and graduate study. Its course work includes nursing science, research, leadership, and related sciences that inform the practice of nursing.
B.SC Speech therapy: The undergraduate students of B.Sc. (Sp. & Hg.) learn about the normal aspects and disorders of speech, language and hearing. The students are trained in evaluation, diagnosis, treatment and management of communication disorders.
BE in Environmental Engineering: Environmental engineering is the branch of science form by integration of sciences and engineering principles which deals with improving the natural environment, to provide healthy water, air, and land for human habitation and for other organisms, and to clean up pollution sites
Biophysics: This field combines the principles of Physics with those of Biology. Biophysicists study organisms at the cellular and molecular level using the methods and approaches of Physics. It is an advancing field, involving state-of-the-art technology, physical measurements and computational models. Jobs in this field include becoming a nuclear medical biophysicist, clinical biophysicist, forensic biophysicist, nutritional biophysicist, professor, etc. A prime career avenue is research, and you can find work as a research scientist in various government and private organizations.
Clinical research: clinical research is an applied form of research in which effects, efficacy, risk and benefits of medical products are studied. Clinical research scientists conducts clinical investigations and research to diagnosis a disease and treatment required for it.
Marine biology: It is a field of knowledge involving the study of marine organisms, including their behavior, and interactions with the environment. The field of marine biology is quite diverse, and there is no single job by the name of “marine biologist”, and this title can be held by any professional closely involved with marine life and organisms. You can find work as an aquaculturist, fishery biologist, environmental consultant, researcher, etc.
Medical lab technology: medical laboratory technology is an allied health profession that deals with testing and diagnosing a disease with the help of clinical laboratory test. One can even look to do BSC in medical technology and do specialisation in cardiac care technology, respiratory therapy, dialysis technology, imaging science technology, clinical lab technology, operation theatre and anaesthesia technology.
Nutritionist: the work of a nutritionist is to examine the health conditions of clients and determine the proper diet which must be adhered for the improvement of both physical and mental health. The simple method is to enrol in the B.SC course of nutrition or home science for three years
Occupational Therapy: An occupational therapist helps individuals with a physical or mental illness, so that they can come back to their normal state. With the help of different latest methods, they help patients gain maximum recovery after a long illness. As an occupational therapist, you will be involved in a wide range of educational, creative and recreational activities.
Pharmacy:-Pharmacists are health-care professionals who prepare and dispense medications based on prescriptions from physicians and other authorized health-care providers, such as advanced practice nurses. The pharmacy degree include B.pharma, D.pharma and M.pharma
Physiotherapist: Physiotherapists help patients with physical difficulties resulting from illness, injury, disability or ageing. Patients can include children, the elderly, stroke patients and people with sports injuries. Physiotherapists can work in a wide range of community and hospital settings.
So dear students if you are not able to clear NEET, please don’t lose hope study only those subjects which are of your interest, work hard and make your career and always remember the quote of Bill Gates that is: “I failed in some subjects in exam but my friend pass in all. Now he is an engineer in Microsoft and I am the owner of Microsoft.”
Author is a Research Scholar, School of Studies in Botany, Jiwaji University Gwalior