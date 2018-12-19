Career guidance programme launched in Samba

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, December 18:
District Chairperson, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Sushma Chauhan, on Tuesday inaugurated a career guidance programme under Save Girl Child flagship programme here at Government High School Vijaypur.
According to an official, on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner distributed career booklets among the participants which contained career related information with more than 20 different career options the students can one opt after schooling. “This program will cover about 15 GHSS covering more than 1700 girl students of class 11th and 12th in the district” she informed. She said that Girl Child protection as well as girl education is being given primary focus under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao programme‘ so that Our Girls can come forward and help in nation building’.
Later, information under career guidance programme was disseminated through PPT Mode to more than 70 students.
Sub Divisional Magistrate Vjaypur Vijay Kumar, Principal GHSS besides others officials were also present, the official added.