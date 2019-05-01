Career Counseling programme held

May 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

K.L. University in collaboration with Go Study Educational Services conducted a free career counselling program "What's next after 12th" at Srinagar J&k.

During the programme, the students were given significant information about matters important for academic success.

Counselors Mir Muntazir Mehdi, Dr. Nazir Ahmad and Mir Murtakib presented diverse facets for solving educational and career-related issues.

They were informed to utilize their abilities for planning a worry-free career. They were also informed to focus on subject knowledge and skill development.

With reference to safety, facilities, new courses, fee concession experts asserted K.L. University is best in these said respects.

