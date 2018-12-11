About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Career counseling held at Parigam Pulwama

Pulwama, December 10 2018:

Abu Baker Education Society in collaboration with District Information Centre today organized one day Career Counseling Programme here at Abu Baker High School Parigam Pulwama.
SDM Sumbal Syed Naseer Ahmad, was the chief guest on the occasion, highlighted the importance of Career Counseling and guidance for the students who are entering their secondary school education. He said that with the help of Career Counseling students can easily choose their right career and perform their level best.


