Care for persons with disabilities: Governor

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 02:
Governor Satya Pal Malik Sunday stressed on the importance of observing the ‘International Day for Persons with Disabilities’ to promote better understanding of disability issues and for mobilising support to enhance the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities.
The Governor said that with the recent enactment of the ‘Jammu and Kashmir Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill, 2018’ various matters related to persons with disabilities would be dealt with enhanced effectiveness.
He noted that the new law would not only enhance the rights and entitlements of persons with disabilities but also provide effective mechanism for ensuring their empowerment and positive and meaningful inclusion into the society.
The Governor urged the public to vigorously strive for establishing an inclusive and equitable environment which specially cares for all persons with disabilities.