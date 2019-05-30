Car parking

May 30, 2019 | Dear Editor,

This is regarding wrong parking of cars in the city. In and around Lal Chowk where the presence of traffic policemen is thick, people have stopped to park cars on roads for fear of having their cars picked up by the police. But at all other places where the presence of traffic cops is thin it is a nasty business everyday. People buy cars without having a place where they can put it. With the result a lot of cars have to be parked on roads as there are no garages or places. It is worse in localities where there are narrow alleys. Since cars cannot be brought near residences, people park their cars hundreds of metres from their homes. The street area is all taken up and people even have marked their spaces on street. It is very unfortunate on the part of people who never feel any responsibility. Why buy a car when it has to be parked on a road. The question defies logic.

Majid Ali

Srinagar