Car falls into canal, man dies in Kathua

AgenciesJammu
A man died when a car he was driving skidded off and fell into a canal in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.
"A car (JK14B-3233) this morning fell into a canal in Kathua in which the driver died on the spot," police here said.
Police said that the deceased was identified as Arun Raina, resident of Tara Nagar, Hatli Morh, Kathua.
Police and locals launched the rescue operation while with the help of JCB, the car was taken out of the water.
"The driver had died on the spot," police said adding that the body is shifted to the hospital and will be handed over to the family after legal formalities.