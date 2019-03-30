About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 30, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Car damaged in blast on Srinagar-Jammu highway

A car was damaged in a blast on Srinagar-Jammu highway near Bannihal area of Ramban district on Saturday.

The blast occured in a car at Tethar, some seven kilometres from the Banihal town, when it was moving towards Jammu.

It is believed to be LPG cylinder blast and the driver of the car was reportedly missing.

Howver, no casualties have been reported so far, said a police official.

Reports said a CRPF vehicle was also moving on the highway when the blast happened.

