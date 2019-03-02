Captured IAF pilot returns home from Pak

Pak FO describes him PoW
Press Trust of IndiaWagah / Attari, March 01:
After a suspenseful wait lasting hours, Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman finally returned home from captivity in Pakistan Friday, a major step towards defusing a near-war situation triggered by India's air strikes inside Pakistan.
He emerged at 9.10 pm at the Wagah checkpost on the Pakistani side, accompanied by Pakistani rangers, the Indian air attache posted in the High Commission in Islamabad. He was wearing a civilian clothes -- a dark jacket and khakhi trousers, walking proudly toward the gates that separated his captors' country from his homeland.
"Wing Commander Abhinandan has just been handed over to us. He will be taken now for a detailed medical checkup. This check up is mandatory as he had to eject from an airplane which would have put his entire body under stress," Vice Chief Marshal R G K Kapoor told reporters in a brief statement in Attari, near Amritstar, on the other side of Wagah.
Tensions between India and Pakistan flared up after a suicide bomber killed 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir on February 14 by Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit.
Amid mounting outrage, Indian Air Force carried out air strikes in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26. The next day, Pakistan retaliated by conducting strikes at five places across the LoC and shot down an MIG 21 and captured its pilot Abhinandan.
On Thursday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan told a special joint sitting of Parliament that his government was releasing the pilot as a "peace gesture". However, India has been maintaining that Pakistani decision is in consonance with the Geneva Conventions.
After the pilot's release, the Pakistan Foreign Office described him as a Prisoner of War.
In a statement issued minutes after the pilot crossed over to India from the Wagah-Attari border, the FO said, "While in captivity, he was treated with dignity and in line with international law."
"The captured Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has been returned to India today," it said.
Varthaman was arrested when his jet MIG-21 crashed in PaK after being shot down by Pakistan Air Force on February 27.
The statement described the pilot as an India POW.