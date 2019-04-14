Capt Amarinder slams Modi for politicising Jallianwala Bagh

April 14, 2019 | Agencies

Taking strong exception to his Kathua remarks on the issue, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for playing dirty politics over the somber occasion of the Jallianwala Bagh centenary.



Countering Modi’s attack on him over the Jallianwala Bagh event organised by the central government, Captain Amarinder said the Centre had deliberately chosen to hold a parallel event instead of supporting the initiatives and programmes of the state government.



He had personally approached the Prime Minister several times over the last two years to seek support for ensuring that the centenary of the historic is observed in a befitting manner but the central government had failed to respond suitably, the Chief Minister pointed out. Instead, the Modi government decided to hold its own event, quite evidently to score brownie political points in the backdrop of the Lok Sabha elections, he added.



This was truly shocking considering the fact that the prime minister was chairman of the Jallianwala Bagh Trust, Captain Amarinder further said.