CAPD employees, workers association protest

Asks Govt to fulfill demands
Asks Govt to fulfill demands
Srinagar:
Scores of Employees and Working Association members of Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution (CAPD) department Mondaystaged protest in the premises of Food and supplies department here at Shaheed Gunj to press the government over their demands.
The protesters headed by Aijaz Ahmad Khan assembled inside the premises of CAPD department and chanted slogans in favour of their demands.
The association was demanding immediate fulfillment of their demands.
The protesters said that the government demanded re-organization of the department, one time relaxation in OPG placement and shifting of offices of Assistant Director North and South immediately.
They said that the government has utterly failed to fulfill their demands. ‘We are highlighting our demands peacefully but the government is forcing is us to take streets against them,” they said.
The protesters said that the government should fulfill their demands immediately or “we will hit the streets against the government in case they failed to consider our demands.”
They said that all the demands they have put forth before the government are genuine and should not be ignored at all.
They appealed the concerned Minister, Choudhary Zulfikar Ali as well as the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to look into the matter and fulfill their demands at an earliest.
0 Comment(s)