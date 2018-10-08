Capacity building training concludes for 2nd batch of Commercial Taxes Deptt employees

Secretary IT gives away certificates to participants
Secretary IT gives away certificates to participants
JAMMU, OCTOBER 7:
The training course to impart IT skills to the second batch of employees of Commercial Taxes Department concluded at Jammu today.
During the training programme, 180 officials were taught various topics that can help them use computers for basic office work.
Speaking at the valedictory function, Secretary Information Technology Department, Saugat Biswas said that IT department has restarted capacity building programs after a gap of six years, and is now concentrating on re-engineering training modules with a view to improve its quality.
He said the training modules are being developed by the department after assessing requirement of the government departments. The trainings are being imparted by professional faculty from NIIT, NIELIT and other institutions. Biswas also interacted with the trainees and faculty.
Speaking on the occasion, Project Manager, Jammu & Kashmir e-Governance Agency (JaKeGA), Imran Sufi informed that in order to transform the entire ecosystem of public services through Digital India, the IT Department took the initiative of conducting Information & Communication Technology program for Commercial Tax Department of Jammu Division wherein a total of 180 officers/officials shall undergo training in batches.
The training programme covered a wide range of topics ranging from the use of computers for basic office work to areas such as MS-Excel and training related to IT tools of GST Network.