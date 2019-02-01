Capacity building programme for Sarpanchs concludes in Reasi

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, JANUARY 31:
The 4-day training cum capacity building programme for Sarpanchs of the last batch concluded in Reasi on Thursday.
As per an official, Deputy Commissioner, Dr Sagar Dattatray Doifode, who was the chief guest on the occasion interacted with the participants and took feedback about the 4-day residential training programme.
DC called upon the Sarpanchs to emulate the lessons learnt at the camp and implement on ground for development of their respective panchayats.
Those present at the event included District Panchayat Officer, Parvinder Kaur; BDO Pouni, OP Bhagat; BDO Katra, Sanjeev Sharma; BDO Reasi, Aadil Iqbal; BDO Mahore, Khadam Shah; BDO Gulabgarh, Miran Baksh and District Social Coordinator, Mohan Lal and others.