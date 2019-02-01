About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Capacity building programme for Sarpanchs concludes in Reasi

Published at February 01, 2019 12:26 AM 0Comment(s)15views


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, JANUARY 31:

The 4-day training cum capacity building programme for Sarpanchs of the last batch concluded in Reasi on Thursday.
As per an official, Deputy Commissioner, Dr Sagar Dattatray Doifode, who was the chief guest on the occasion interacted with the participants and took feedback about the 4-day residential training programme.
DC called upon the Sarpanchs to emulate the lessons learnt at the camp and implement on ground for development of their respective panchayats.
Those present at the event included District Panchayat Officer, Parvinder Kaur; BDO Pouni, OP Bhagat; BDO Katra, Sanjeev Sharma; BDO Reasi, Aadil Iqbal; BDO Mahore, Khadam Shah; BDO Gulabgarh, Miran Baksh and District Social Coordinator, Mohan Lal and others.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top