Capacity building program for Sarpanchs continues at Reasi

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, JANUARY 16:
The four day training cum capacity building program for Sarpanchs is going on in full swing at Reasi.
According to an official, the training started today under the supervision of Indu Kanwal Chib, Director Rural Sanitation, started with interactive session with the Sarpanchs by O.P Bhagat, BDO Pouni followed by presentation on sustainable development goals by Sanjeev Sharma, BDO Katra.
Detail lectures about centrally sponsored and flagship schemes were delivered by Mohammad Syed, Manager DIC Reasi.
Besides, representatives from JKEDI also interacted with Sarpanches informing them about the JKEDI Schemes.
Parvinder Kour, DPO Reasi and Aadil Iqbal, BDO Katra talked about JK Panchayati Raj Act and amendments in it.
Speaking on the occasion, Chib said the Elected representatives and Panchayat functionaries need to understand their role and have the skills to perform their role effectively. She also briefed Sarpanchs about solid resource management and ODF sustainability.