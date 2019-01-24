Capacity building prog for Sarpanchs begins at Udhampur

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu , JANUARY23:
The special training cum capacity building programme for third batch of newly elected sarpanchs of four blocks of Panchari, Dudu Tikri, Jaganoo and Narsoo being organized by the Rural Development & Panchayati Raj at Block department began, here on Wednesday.
As per an official, District Development Commissioner Ravinder Kumar -the chief guest inaugurated the training course.
Around 51 Sarpanchs of five blocks participated in the training programme, the official added.
Addressing the gathering, the DDC said that the elected Sarpanchs would strengthen the developmental process in their Panchayats and to play a pivotal role for effective implementation of Government sponsored schemes. He said that such training programmes would go a long way in building capacities of the elected representative and help them to chalk out their roles and responsibilities.
The programme was attended by, Additional District Development Commissioner, Ashok Kumar Assistant Commissioner Development, Neelam Khajuria, and other officers of concerned Department, the official added.