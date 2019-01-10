CAO Srinagar seeks GP Fund accounts reconciliation by offices

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 09:
Chief Accounts Officer (CAO) district fund office Srinagar has asked the concerned offices to depute assistants for the reconciliation of the GP Funds accounts of their officials.
“In view of the circular instructions issued by Finance Department, all the DDOs whose GP Fund Accounts are being maintained in this office are requested to depute the concerned dealing assistants to this office for reconciliation of GP Fund accounts, both credit and debit for the first two quarters of Financial Year 2018-in respect of debit for the period 4/2018 to 9/2018 and credits for 3/2018 (drawn in 4/2018) to 9/2018 as per the format,” a handout released by the office stated.