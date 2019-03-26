CAO Shopian flags off farmers for exposure visit

March 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A group of 80 farmers from different villages of district Shopian was flagged off by Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO) Shopian Manzoor Ahmad Nazki in presence of Sub-divisional Agriculture Officers Shopian/Keller for an exposure visit to Sher-e- Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K), Shalimar Srinagar today.

The exposure visit is being organized by the Department of Agriculture Shopian under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) a Centrally Sponsored Scheme.

Interacting with the farmers, CAO said that the programme has been organized for acquainting the farmers with modern techniques of Commercial Agriculture, emerging trends in organic farming and cultivation of vegetables under protected conditions on scientific lines. Sub-divisional Agriculture Officers Shopian/Keller impressed upon the farmers to interact with the farm scientists, experts and extension functionaries to learn modern methodology in the cultivation of crops.

He asked the farmers to enhance their technical skills in the field of integrated farming and to adopt the advanced technology for cultivation of cash crops including vegetables, mushrooms and other agricultural crops after learning from such Trainings/Exposure Visit. Giving details of the tour programme Sub-divisional Agriculture Officer Shopian said that the group of 80 farmers from different villages of the sub-division Shopian will attend one-day exposure visit to SKUAST-K during which the farmers will visit different divisions of the university.