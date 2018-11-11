Canine Terror Prevails in Kashmir

Over 5500 dog bite cases reported this year
Nearly 31,000 cases reported at SMHS hospital since 2012
Over 5500 dog bite cases reported this year
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Nov 10:
Stray dogs continue to strike terror in Kashmir with as many as 5,571 dog bite cases registered in the valley in last ten months alone. Srinagar city remains worst hit with 3967 dog bite cases registered in this period.
According to figures available at Anti-Rabies Clinic (ARC) of SMHS hospital, 5571 dog bite cases have been reported from January to October end this year.
According to the official statistics, 365 cases were registered in January, 372 in February, 522 in March, 386 in April, 588 in May, 599 in June, 602 in July, 597 in August, 539 in September and 504 in October.
Of the 5571 dog bite cases, 3967 were reported from Srinagar alone. Last year also, highest number of dog bite cases was reported from the city.
This year, the summer capital reported 365 cases in January, 372 in February, 522 in March, 259 in April, 417 in May, 455 in June, 434 in July, 401 in August, 369 in September and 373 in October.
The lowest number of dog bite cases has been reported from south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.
From January to October -end, 299 dog bite cases were registered in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district followed by 285 cases in Baramulla, 254 in Budgam, 229 in Pulwama, 182 in Ganderbal, 100 in Kupwara, 86 in Anantnag, 66 in Shopian and 62 in Kulgam, reveals the official records.
The records also mention 50 cases in ‘others’ category which were received from different parts. As per officials, 6329 dog bite cases were treated in SMHS hospital in 2016 and in 2017 over 5000 dog bite cases were reported. Since 2012 around 30,711 dog bite cases have been reported at ARC.
Ironically, ARC, which caters to 70 percent of dog bite victims in Kashmir, faces shortage of ARVs. On an average, the clinic receives 25 -39 dog bite cases but patients have to bring the vaccines from private pharmacies.
However, Head Department of Social and Preventive Medicine (SPM), GMC, Dr Saleem Khan, said they had invited tenders but received a poor response.
“Due to non-availability of drugs we take medicines from other hospitals. We have written to the administrative department to seek permission to issue only one-time tender to get the issue solved,” he said.
Veterinary Officer, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Dr Javid Ahmad Rather told Rising Kashmir that March and August are two breeding seasons and dog bite cases usually increase during these months.
“We are sterilizing around 8-10 dogs in a day at Shuhama. A new project Animal Birth Control and Anti-Rabies is under construction at Tengpora aimed for the sterilization of dogs. We would be sterilizing around 80 dogs once it gets completed,” he said.
In 2014, Human Society International, an independent organisation, conducted a survey which had revealed that the population of dogs in Srinagar alone was 49000.
“However, we conducted a fresh survey this year which revealed we have around 30000 dogs in the city and dog bite cases have shown decline,” Rather said.
He said the dogs get energy-rich diet in Srinagar due to availability of left-over food. “The lifespan of dogs increase due to the availability of energy-rich diet. Most of the dog bite cases take place in the areas where there is no management of poultry waste,” Rather said.
He said they have been able to close around 500 open garbage sheds over the years adding that the population management of dogs is their priority.
Nearly 450 metric tons of solid waste, which includes 200 metric tons of non-vegetables waste, is generated daily in the city and dumped at Achan dumping site.
Official records reveal that in 2012-13, 7000 dog bite cases were reported in Srinagar municipal limits, which dropped to 6041 in 2013-14. In 2014-15 and 2015-16, 4917 and 5100 dog bite cases were reported in Srinagar respectively. Last year 5000 dog bite cases were reported in the city.