Candidates selected for SI posts protest over ‘delay’ in response from Home Dept

April 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The candidates selected for the post of Jammu and Kashmir Sub-Inspectors (JKSI) on Wednesday staged a protest demonstration in Srinagar against the delayed response from the Home Department.

Amid rains, scores of the candidates assembled at Press Colony, registered their protest and sought the intervention of J&K Governor, Principal Secretary Home and DGP for granting permission from State Chief Election Officer of J&K for Issuance of Formal Appointment Letters in favour of the candidates.

According to the handout issued to press, the candidates have completed all the formalities which deem them to fit for the final appointment. Whereas the process according to them is lingering since its final selection list declared in December 2018, but they are yet to join the department.

They said that selection for the said post has already consumed their three previous years as this process is going on since 2016. “It is rueful to mention that the process of our joining is yet to have its own day. Due to undue delays, this recruitment became the prey of different hiccups and numerous litigations which resulted sorrowfully the temporary halt on our joining before four months by the High Court. But after proper study of the case by HC this interim stay order was revoked under order Dated 9th April 2019, SWP – 3019/2018, 185/2019,” the handout reads.

Meanwhile, HC has directed the department to go ahead with the appointment process without any impediments in between. However, PHQ shortly after the revocation of stay from SI Joining tried to seek the quick permission from State Chief Electoral Officer through the proper channel but nothing substantial has been aired-out so far because of unknown reasons, they said.

The candidates have appealed the authorities to intervene into the matter and issue the formal appointment orders in favour of the candidates before Darbar Move. (CNS)