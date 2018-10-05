Candidates prefer safe accommodations in Dak Bungalows

Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Oct 4:
In view of security concerns, many candidates who are contesting the forthcoming Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls in Kashmir have taken “refuge” in secure Dak Bungalows.
An official, pleading anonymity, told Rising Kashmir that many candidates due to fear of being attacked by militants have sought security.
“Owing to security threat, the administration has shifted them either to government quarters or heavily guarded Dak Bungalows,” he said.
Sources said at least 15 candidates are currently lodged in one of the Dak Bungalow in central Kashmir.
They said many candidates have also been placed under security watch in north and south Kashmir.
Police and other security agencies have beefed up security in the Valley ahead of the polls.
Many checkpoints have been setup in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley, where police and CRPF men maintain strict vigil and conduct thorough checking of vehicles and commuters.
A senior police official said taking into consideration security concerns, security cover was provided to many candidates who feared for their lives.
“We are providing adequate security to the candidates contesting the elections. It includes shifting them to safer places for the time being,” he said.
The militants have warned those contesting the polls of “dire consequences”.
The four-phase ULB polls in the State would be held on October 8, 10, 13 and 16.
An official said at least 215 candidates in Valley have been elected unopposed while in over 150 wards, no candidate has filed the nomination papers.
In total 715 candidates are in fray in Kashmir for 232 wards.
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik has called for boycott of the municipal and panchayat polls and asked people to observe shutdown on October 8, which first phase of ULB polls would be held.