Candidates figure in FCSCA class IV list after forging marks certificates

Bandipora:
In a process of recruitment here in Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCSCA) Bandipora, a group of employees including grade two officers have managed to submit forged marks sheets of their kith and kin to accommodate them in tentative shortlist.
According to official details with Rising Kashmir, the tentative list has been declared in continuation to the advertisement number 653 0f 2017 when department sought applications for the appointment of over 44 IV class employees.
The Rising Kashmir has an access to details of three of the candidates figuring in the tentative shortlist at serial number 31 and 34 for Depot Assistants, Serial No 10 and 11, 17 and 18 for Kandda man, serial No 02 Watchman in open merit category while serial number 2 for scheduled tribe category who in connivance with FCSCA officials have submitted fake marks certificates to get place in the shortlist.
All the three candidates according to sources have submitted fake marks sheets to get themselves figured in the shortlist in connivance with the concerned officials at FCSCA office Bandipora after paying huge kickbacks. The candidates are figuring in the list and showed qualified in shortlist for all the post advertised.
“The candidates in question have immediate relatives working in FCSCA department,” sources said.
This case of alleged nepotism and corruption and forgery come to light when a group of dropped meritorious aspirants complained that few officials in FCSCA Bandipora managed to submit fake marks sheet of their kith to accommodate them in the list, later Rising Kashmir while investigating the records find out the candidates related to CAPD employees have managed to get place in shortlist after submission of fake marks sheet.
The details reveal that one Zahid Majid Mir s/o Abdul Majeed Mir of Kaloosa figuring at serial number 31 for the post of Depot Assistant category have managed to submit forged marks card showing 420 marks in 10th class while the board records show only 359 out of 500 under registration number N1 0460570002 roll number 418244 session 2011 annual. Mir has also submitted fake marks for 12th which shows 393 marks out of 500 while Board records show he has secured my 295 out of 50 under roll number 402251 session 2013 annual.
Similarly, Ruqayia Akther Daughters of lower rung officer (TSO) Bashir Ahmed Bhat shortlisted at serial number 34 for Depot Assistant (OM) according to reliable sources have submitted fake marks sheets of 10th and 12th class to get shortlisted for the post. The details revealed that after submitting fake marks sheets Ruqayia’s marks have been shown in the list as 405/500 for 10th class and 629/750 for 12th while the board records shown that she has secured only 261 in 10th under roll number 405505 session 2008 and 333 in 12th.
The investigation revealed that one more candidate Ulfat Jan wife of a storekeeper Shabir Ahmed figuring shortlisted at serial number 02 for Kandaman post have produced fake marks sheet of qualifying classes showing 336/500 in 10th and 403750 while board record revealed that candidate has passed examination with 185 in 10th and 297 and 12th under registration number KKF310995 and roll number 334559.
Three officials including Thesil Store Keeper(TSO) Bandipora Granary, Store Keeper, Bandipora Granary and Assistant Store Keeper Watpora sale centre in connivance with officials at District office CAPD have managed to submit fake marks sheets to accommodate their kin in a shortlist list published following the recruitment process in continuation to the advertisement number AD/FCS & CA/Bpr/2017/ 653 Dated:15-10-2017 when department sought applications for the appointment of over 44 IVth class employees.
With the breakage of 13 Depot Assistants, 23 Watchman, 06 Kandaman and 2 orderly. The department following the recruitment process in response to the advertisement received over 4148 applications and prepared a general merit list with the marks breakage of 60 and 20 points for marks obtained in 10th and 12th class. The drop out meritorious candidates in a written compliant has accused CAPD officials of paying a kickback of 4-6 Lakhs to concerned officials.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Deputy Director Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCSCA), Bandipora Reyaz Ahmad said that verification of the documents would be completed within three days. He said record will be checked if anybody found of forgery will be dropped.
Meanwhile dropped candidates appealed governor administration and police department of launching investigation into the matter on priority— punishing the officials involved in deceiving the meritorious candidates.
They sought FIR against the FCSCA employees and candidates who managed the submission of forged marks sheets.
Director, FCSCA, Kashmir, Muhmmad Qasim Wani said that records are being investigated. He assured that whosoever is found involved in “tampering” the tentative shortlist, the officials would be strictly punished under service rules. "I will not even spare my employee's if they have any role in facilitating any fraud," Wani said.