Candidates demand issuance of final selection list

Musaib MehrajSrinagar, Nov 10:
Candidates who appeared in the selection test, conducted by the JK Service Selection Board (SSB), for teacher posts took to streets on Saturday demanding the release of the final selection list.
The protesting aspirants said that SSRB issued a notification for 2154 general line teacher posts in 2017. “The recruitment under SRO 202 was supposed to do on the fast track basis. The exam was conducted in April-May 2018 while the result was out in June 2018,” they said.
The candidates said that since June, they are waiting for the list to get published. “From last six months, they are verifying our documents and are not releasing the list of selected candidates,” the protesters said and appealed authorities to release the same without any delay.
One of the candidates Javaid Ahmed said the candidates are now in a dilemma what to do further as most of them left their government as well as private jobs for these posts. The candidates appealed the Governor to intervene and seek justice in this regard as it has been a year since then and selection list is yet to come.
“We approached the Service Selection Board (SSB) where they refer us to General Administration Department (GAD) and they are making excuses of the case being observed by the Advocate General who in turn refer us back to the SSB,” he said, adding that this is a matter of 2100 candidates who are to be selected but at the moment all of them are waiting for the selection list to come. “We are now appealing the Governor and the Chairman JKSSB to speed up the process so that justice is done,” Javaid said.