Cancer Society of Kashmir: A hope for the poor

May 17, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

Cancer Society of Kashmir (CSK) provided treatment and anti-cancer drugs to poor patients worth Rs 3.15 crore in 2018.

Executive Officer CSK, G M Mantoo said the expenditure incurred upto March 2019 from April 2011 is Rs 8.84 crore.

It includes treatment and drugs worth Rs 3.15 crore that were given to the deserving patients in 2018.

“People from all walks of life are coming up with donations. In Ramadan, people come in bulk and the trust of the people is our strength,” he said.

CSK even gets patients from outside the Valley who are given free medicine.

“It is the people’s society. People come up with overdue and donations keeping in mind the work we have been done in the past years,” Mantoo said.

Cancer patients are recommended from SKIMS, Soura and SMHS hospital and the deserving ones are first verified and given medicines.

“We also have a doctor and a nurse here to help the new detection. Three of the four ambulances that we have were donated by people. It is a hope for many patients who can’t afford costly medicines,” he said.

The cancer society has also a daycare centre at its main office in Chanpora where patients turn up for their regular dosing and take medicine home.

At the centre, Ghulam Qadir Bhat of Khan Sahab, Budgam narrates his story of how he was detected for the dreaded disease two years ago.

“Two years ago, at SKIMS I was detected of having cancer in the stomach. I had been running a bakery shop in Srinagar and after I was diagnosed I gave up that job,” he said.

Bhat, 65, needs two Oxaliplatin injections, a 21-day dosage that costs Rs 7000 in the market.

However, to his relief he gets it free of cost at CSK besides the weekly medicines and check up.

“I come here with a hope. My two children had to leave their studies halfway. Now they work as labourers to meet the family needs,” said Bhat. “We are very thankful to the people who are behind this initiative.”

Cancer patients in Kashmir bear huge financial burden due to the lack of any government initiative to fund patient treatment in hospitals.

Neelofar (name changed), a widow, of Kralpora Budgam is suffering from breast cancer. Her husband died in 2011.

Mother of two, she was detected of having cancer in 2017 at SKIMS.

Neelofar has her neighbourhood friend who often accompanies her to the CSK and hospital.

“I have been visiting CSK for two years. If it would not have helped me then I would have skipped the treatment as it was unaffordable for me,” she said.

Just next to her at CSK daycare centre is another woman of Shalteng who recently survived breast cancer surgery at SKIMS.

“She was detected in November 2018 and we were quick to consult doctors and her surgery was held on December,” said her son, Firdous Ahmad.

She has been getting medicines at the society.

The cancer society has ultrasonography, endoscopy, colonoscopy, mammography besides a general laboratory facility for the patients.

G M Mantoo said from April 2011-April 2019, it screened 10,400 cases hailing across Kashmir.

Besides, it conducted 2330 free endoscopies in these years.

“A total of 31,433 patients were benefitted for diagnostic facilities on ‘no profit no loss’ basis. Another 16,217 endoscopy procedures were held till April 2019,” he said. “In the past eight years until April this year, we did 9051 USG procedures. From November 2012, 1538 patients turned for chemotherapy at its daycare centre.”

As per CSK figures, it has provided home palliative care services to 1196 patients and free colostomy bags to 200 patients since 2011.

Montoo appealed for contribution and collective efforts to eradicate cancer and help to realize the dream of cancer-free Kashmir by establishing the Valley’s first cancer hospital.

“Any contribution can make a big difference. Donate anything, any amount, any way you like,” he said. “Trust of people is our strength. We can't buy precious lives of sufferers but can give them hope in despair.”

The CSK is also mulling to construct a 3-storey diagnostic center with new machinery to be constructed at Lalnagar, Chanapora.

mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com