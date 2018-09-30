Cancer prevention awareness program held

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 29:
A day-long awareness programme on cancer prevention was organized by Cancer Society of Kashmir in collaboration with the National Service Scheme (NSS), Islamia College of Science and Commerce, Srinagar here today.
Principal Islamia College (Dr.) Yaseen Ahmad Shah presented a critical overview of the programme and stated that the disease is prevalent in the valley and such awareness programmes help in educating the youth for its prevention and remedy.
The guest speakers on the occasion from SKIMS Soura Professor (Dr.) Nazir Ahmad Khan, Department of Oncology and Radiation spoke at length on the theme. He highlighted the causes and effects of cancer prevailing in Kashmir.
Professor (Dr.) G.M. Untoo, former Principal of the host college highlighted the role of Cancer Society of J&K.
Tariq Abdullah of EMMRC University of Kashmir and Executive member of Cancer Society urged the audience to stand up and contribute towards the cause so that poor and needy can benefit.