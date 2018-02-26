Cancer on surge as SKIMS witnesses huge influx of patients

Patients rue lack of facilities at Kashmir’s premier hospital
Mir BaseeratSrinagar:
With an alarming surge of cancer related cases in Kashmir region, the premier Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), SKIMS is witnessing a huge influx of patients from various parts of the State.
The patients suffering from different types of cancers though are being treated under the reputed institute.
According to data available at RCC, SKIMS, the total number of patients in the year 2008 were 2391 and as of year 2017 the figure has gone increased to 4694. The number continues to go on rise.
Ali Mohammad Dar, 60, of Hanjdandar Anantnag is suffering from Lung cancer from 1st July 2017 and is in his 3rd stage of the disease.
He has complained about chest disorders, smoking from past 30 years for his acute illness. He claimed that the disease was diagnosed by a chest doctor, Dr.Saleem Hussaini, later he visited SMHS hospital from where he was referred to SKIMS, Soura.
“My surgery was done by Dr. Javaid and currently I am undergoing my treatment under Dr. Bilal,” Dar said
Dar also added that they get discount on every kind of medicine there and they have not to pay for the surgeries either.
Another patient, Syed Hassan from Budgam is suffering from Intestinal cancer from past 12 months.
“I was referred from SMHS hospital to the SKIMS hospital but the situation has gone worse since we have to buy each and every medicine from the market,” Hassan said.
Hassan blamed the hospital authorities and said that they don’t get any help from the hospital.
“The authorities don’t help us, even they don’t provide the material for the surgery,” he said.
Hassan accused the authorities of resorting to favoritism and said they prefer to help their own.
“They give preference only to people they know and only those are benefitted because they get every medicine free of cost and the material is provided to them by the hospital authorities,” he said
Hassan also blamed the authorities of selling medicines to the patients at higher costs.
“We get highly expensive medicines here, and my weekly expenses are almost rupees 15000-20000. We don’t get any discount from the hospital authorities,” he added.
Ghulam Mohiuddin Mir, 60, another cancer patient from Kupwara is suffering from prostate cancer from past 18 months.
“I was being treated by Dr.Saleem Wani but my condition was getting bad to worst and I was examined for 3 long months,” Mir said.
Mir went to Delhi for a particular test for which the doctors here could operate upon.
“After the reports were out surgery was done by Dr. Rouf. It has been 5 months from the surgery till date and i have to come for the dosage and therapies,” Mir said.
All this was done for free in the hospital not a single penny was taken for the surgeries, medicines, dosage and therapies.
“I have to buy medicines from the market which costs rupees 500 for 10 days. After surgery I developed chest disorders and now I am being treated for that,” Mir added.
Shafeeqah from Baramullah is suffering from breast cancer. She was operated on 22 January 2016 but after surgery, she complained of pain in back and legs which later was detected that her liver had got infected from the previous surgery.
Shafeeqah said that she was not treated for the stomach that time because of the surgery and doctors believed that if she was treated from the liver infection it could have created more infections internally.
She added that now she complains of continuous stomach and brain disorders for which she is still being treated in the hospital.
The surgery was done by Dr. Natasha and was considered as a successful surgery however, Shafeeqah developed post-surgery complications.
“In these three years we got no relief from the hospital authorities even the bandages at the time of the surgery were given to them by us,” she said.
“We got concession only 2 times by the authorities otherwise, we bought medicines worth lakhs from the government,” she said.
She also added that in these three years there was a time when we had nothing we could buy our medicines from and i approached Cancer Society Of Kashmir, Chanapora.
“We got a certificate on which we needed the signatures of the hospital authorities of SKIMS, Soura but the authorities denied to cooperate,” she added.
However, much to the respite for people Director SKIMS, Dr. Omar Javid Shah said that off late the rate of cancers in valley has gone down.
“It’s not actually the rise but the detection which is on rise because now we have the facilities.
Omar said that Lung cancer, Gastro intestinal cancer especially in male population similarly breast cancer is on rise in female population.
When asked about the allegations made by Shafeeqah, Omar said, “The problem is that if they want some certificate to be signed from the hospital it must have gone to the proper quarters and then the documents are verified whether the certificate is given from the proper organization which I have to countersign being the director.”
“Cancer society of Kashmir is a private organization, we have to acknowledge that in our government sector. We have a proper protocol for that. If it fills those criteria we will sign it,” he said.
Omar also added that they carry various schemes for cancer patients and also help them financially.
“We have so many schemes for cancer patients from the GOI and local authorities but the financial burden is so much that every day we spend couple of lakhs on medicines,” he said.
“Actually we want to contribute for everyone but for that we have to bring out change in society. We do have donation funds for poor patients but people should also contribute and thus large section of society will be benefited who deserves it,” he added.
