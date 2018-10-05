Cancer care in SKIMS continues to be at back-burner

‘Only one faculty member added since 2005’
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Oct 04:
The cancer care at Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura has been again put on the back-burner as the institute’s Medical Oncology department has got only one faculty member as after thirteen years in the fresh recruitment.
An insider at SKIMS said the last appointment of Assistant Professors in Medical Oncology was held way back in 2005. “Although SKIMS advertised assistant professor posts for the department in 2007 but no skilled candidate was available then,” he said.
In the fresh recruitment list issued on Wednesday, only one Assistant Professor has been appointed for the department which receives over 100 cancer patients on daily basis. "I am astonished. They are not serious about the cancer care," he said.
The insider who is a doctor said the same vacant positions were again readvertised in 2011 and 2013 but unfortunately no candidate was available.
Since 2013, among five faculty members, four (Prof Mushtaq Ahmad, Dr Manzoor Banday, Prof. Abdul Rashid Lone and Prof Shiekh Aejaz Aziz) retired in 2013, 2014, 2017 and 2018 respectively.
With the new appointment, the department has now two faculty members at the would be State-of-the-Art Cancer Institute.
However, Director SKIMS Prof. Omar Javed Shah said they have sent senior residents to the Medical Oncology department who have completed their doctors in medicine.
“I think they will improve now,” he said.
Last year, more than 5000 cancer cases were registered at the institute’s Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) and SMHS hospital.
SKIMS issued selection lists for 20 out of 39 departments.
Shah said of 35 selectees, 33 are assistant professors and two professors. “Although interviews were held for 39 departments, the institute issued selection lists for 20 only.”
Shah said that selection lists of 15 more departments are pending due to clarification and court issues.
“The remaining selection lists will be issued in due course of time. We are on it and will take a decision very shortly,” said the director.
SKIMS officials said it has also promoted 64 faculty members at their respective higher positions.
