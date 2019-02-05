Cancer Awareness: Much talked but less done

Dr.M.Hussain Mir
Each year February 4 is observed as world cancer day, when the people concerned with the management and care of cancer patients, various government and non-government organizations, print and electronic media and other individuals across the world come together and raise awareness about cancer, trying and working to make it a global health priority and concern for the inmates of this God’s beautiful universe.
Cancer is increasing in length and breadth in our societies and as per W.H.O, cancer is going to take the shape of an epidemic by 2030. Each year only in India nearly over 7-9 lakh new cancer cases are diagnosed and in our state of J&K, nearly 10,000 new cancer cases are diagnosed yearly.
Cancer in all forms causes about 12% of deaths throughout the world and almost 21% of deaths in less developed countries are attributed to cancer compared to 9.5% deaths in developed world.
The single most cause of this disparity in deaths by cancer between developing and developed world is late diagnosis of cancer in developing world where it is usually detected in stage 3 and stage 4 which leads to poor survival and high death rates.
The foremost need of the hour is to understand and be aware of the signs and symptoms of cancer. Influenced by several factors such as age, genetic factors, sex, diet and other environmental and occupational factors, the symptoms and signs may include persistent cough, blood with coughing, weight loss, weakness, loss of appetite, difficulty in swallowing, change of voice, unusual bleeding, localized body swellings, non-healing ulcers, prolonged fever, persistent localized pain, altered bowel habits among others.
The symptoms and signs should not be ignored and neglected. People should be encouraged to seek advice and opinions. The primary care doctors should also be made familiar with the symptoms and signs which may point towards cancer and they should think about cancer in such circumstances.
The theme of the world cancer day 2019, is “I Am and I Will”, whoever you are, you have the power to reduce the impact of cancer for yourself, the people you love and for the world. It’s time to make a personal commitment.
As we arrive at yet another day dedicated to raising the awareness about the disease, our approach should be more solution oriented.
We need to dispel the myths about cancer such as it is a curse, a stigma, affects only the wealthy, and the elderly and the diagnosis of cancer is equal to death sentence.
The people need to understand that the improvements in early diagnosis and treatment of cancer can translate into effective cure and prolonged survival.
The latest data from the western world shows that 2 out of 3 cancer patients are cured if detected early and treated properly. Campaigns must be aimed at advocating a healthy life style, healthy diet and discontinuing the habits such as cigarette and hookah smoking, chewing tobacco and excessive alcohol consumption among others.
The role of screening in the early detection of cancer and its impact on better outcomes needs to be emphasized over and over again. For example, the females should be encouraged to do self-examinations of their breasts at least once in a month and get at least a base line mammography done once after the age of 40 years.
Similarly any non-healing ulcers in the mouth, a recent change in voice, difficulty in swallowing or altered bowel habits or bleeding per rectum should prompt and individual to seek an immediate medical advice for further evaluation.
Once diagnosed with cancer the staging of the disease should be done on priority basis and right treatment should be started at the earliest and completed as recommended by the concerned oncologists as the decisions are usually multidisciplinary.
Post treatment the patient needs to have a regular follow up with advice as given by the treating oncologist to see for long term outcome and rehabilitation of a cancer survivor in the society and to pickup any early and limited recurrence of cancer if they do occur. Together we can definitely conquer cancer.
Author is MD Internal Medicine, DM Medical Oncology, Post DM Fellowship BMT, Dr BRA IRCH, AIIMS, New Delhi
