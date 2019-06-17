Cancer and State Health Care

June 17, 2019 |

Rising number of cancer cases in the state is a much worrying trend. Several reports published in last couple of years show significant increase in these cases. According to a report published last year that cited official data, the cases that were near 3000 in 2011 jumped to over 5700 in 2017. Besides the high incidence of cancer cases in valley districts, the same has been reported in other districts, for instance a report by a news agency yesterday said that more than 100 incidences of chronic cancer were reported from the Samba district in last five years. During this time a former Union minister promised full support from the ministry to ensure heath care related objectives are achieved in a time bound manner within the state. Even the last two state chief ministers hoped that with the amount of interest shown by union health minister a big change in the health scenario of J&K was likely to take place in coming years. Can the statements from the political executives be taken at face value given the current status of this social sector in the State? Health of any nation is an essential component of development and is vital for the economic and social wellbeing. Providing at least a minimal health care facility to the population is critical as it leads to healthy productive workforce and general welfare. A comparison of health indicators like infant mortality, maternal mortality, child mortality etc reveals that J&K fairs quite poorly when compared to other poor states in health care delivery. This clearly reflects the amount of efforts the state has to put in for revitalizing the health care delivery system. The issues which are of critical nature in health care delivery within the Valley are the shortage of health care institutions and manpower. According to the conservative estimates from the state government there is a shortage of about 1000 health institutions of various categories in the State. Due to low density of population, difficult terrain and poor road connectivity the availability of health care is not adequate in rural areas. Even the poor maintenance coupled with high absenteeism of manpower in health centres and sub centres in rural areas has further eroded the credibility of health care delivery system. About 80-90% of the population in the state is dependent on government health institutions as the tertiary health care has never taken off despite good potential. Ironically, there has been much and unwanted debate on the location of an institution like AIIMS than some of the grievous health concerns in the state.