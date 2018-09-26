About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

September 26, 2018


Cancellation of India-Pak meeting unfortunate: NC

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The National Conference (NC) Wednesday said that an atmosphere of scepticism and hopelessness surrounds the Kashmir valley and until and unless India and Pakistan sincerely take bold initiatives and restore the faith in the institution of dialogue; things will become even more complex.

NC leader and political advisor to Omar Abdullah, Tanvir Sadiq stressed the need that both the countries continue to engage in a peace process and hold regular Comprehensive Dialogue Process (CDP) and take Confidence Building Measures (CBMs).

This was stated by Sadiq while speaking with diplomats from the German Embassy Bastian Weber, second secretary political affairs and protocol and Sakshi Arora Political advisor, at his residence in downtown, Srinagar.  

