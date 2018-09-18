Cancel recognition of schools indulging in exorbitant fee hike: Div Com to DSEK

Warns heads of private schools not to hike fee on their own
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sept 17:
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan Monday directed Director Directorate of School Education (DSEK) to cancel recognition of all those private schools in the valley including Leh and Kargil districts which have exorbitantly hiked fee in their institutions.
Khan made these directions while reviewing the status of fee structure in various schools in the valley including Ladakh division.
He cautioned all the heads of the private institutions not to hike the fee on their own and comply with the instructions and orders from the department of education in letter and spirit.
Khan asked Deputy Commissioner Srinagar to monitor this important issue on daily basis and send the weekly report to the Divisional Commissioner’s office for further course of necessary action.
Divisional Commissioner also appealed the parents to bring into the notice to the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar or department of Education about any complaint regarding the arbitrary hike in fee and other related issues so that the erring institutions are made accountable and timely action against them under norms is initiated.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah, Director DSEK Dr G N Itoo, Assistant Commissioner Qazi Irfan and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.