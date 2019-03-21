March 21, 2019 | Dear Editor,

This is regarding the embankment of irrigation canals in Menganwaji Baghati Kanipora. The farmers are not allowing building of the canal embankments (concrete) despite the rolling out of several schemes by rural and irrigation departments. It causes the irrigation water to get polluted in the region. The polluted water is a nuisance to the residents as strong stench emanates from it. It has also become a site of diseases as in summer months disease-spreading insects and pests find favorable habitat here. We request the authorities to look into the matter and direct the farmers to allow building of concrete bund on the irrigation canals.

Mudasir Shafi