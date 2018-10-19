Canadian tourists all praise of Kashmir’s beauty, hospitality

Interact with Dir Tourism
Interact with Dir Tourism
Srinagar, October 18:
Director Tourism Kashmir Tasaduq Jeelani today interacted with a group of Canadian tourists who are enjoying their holidays in Kashmir.
While sharing their memorable experiences with Director Tourism, the travellers were praise of local hospitality and beauty.
Director tourism apprised the group about the Kashmir tourism products and urged them to promote J&K as the safe tourist destination among their countrymen.
Neil Ritchie, one of the group members, said they were apprehensive first about visiting Kashmir but after completing their sightseeing at different tourist locations, they found Kashmir absolutely safe.
She said Kashmir is more beautiful than they had imagined.
“We had heard about Kashmir’s beauty but were apprehensive about visiting this place. We finally made up our mind and started tour. We ended our tour today and we are completely satisfied that Kashmir is safe especially for female travellers,” she said.
Another group member Linna Kennedy also echoed similar views.
She said they came from Canada especially to visit Kashmir.
“We also visited other places in India but our main holiday trip was for Kashmir. I think I would suggest our other friends to visit this place once a life,” she said.
They said the travel advisories on Kashmir are also misplaced, as they didn’t find any adverse things here during their travels.
“I don’t know why some countries have issued advisories on Kashmir which is preventing many travellers to visit this beautiful place. If travel advisory is lifted, our trips will be insured which will encourage many more to visit this place.”
The tour was organsied by Canada based travel agency Explore India Journeys and was facilitated here by national tourism award winning company Centre Tours and Travels (CTT).
MD CTT Bashir Karnai said they are making every effort to bring in foreign tourists to Kashmir.
Deputy Directors Masrat Hashim, Reyaz Ahmad Shah, Sarfaraz Mohammad were also interacted with the Canadian tourists.