Can we have our internet back, asks Omar Abdullah

Published at August 15, 2018 12:52 PM 0Comment(s)2799views


Yawar Hussain

Srinagar

Former chief minister and National conference vice president Omar Abdullah Wednesday while wishing a 'Happy Independence Day' took a dig on the gag on the internet and mobile telephony services in the Valley.

Omar wrote on Twitter, "Happy Independence Day. Can we have our internet & mobile phone connections back now? #Srinagar #Kashmir."

Mobile phone services were suspended across Kashmir Valley ahead of Independence Day functions.

Internet, as well as talk facilities, were shut off by all service providers in the valley in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

The services have now been resumed after the Independence Day functions concluded.

