Can Shah Faesal erase the fragmenting past

Ashok Kaul
A MBBS doctor and an IAS topper, he is, needs no telling that he is one of the most brilliant students this country has recognized in the recent years.
His topping the list of civil services, some years ago was a big news then, and now again it is an immense curiosity for average middle class youth to know whether it is a disillusionment of this young bright officer with the mechanical professional career, where intervention is limited and the space is predictable realm of the state loyalty, or else he has an agenda construed for him that needs manoeuvrability and political support.
His fellowship and visits to the overseas universities, and unusual messages indicate that he has taken a rick of his life and he has been under pressure over the years and his advisors are an accumulative source of his mid change. This risk immerses from Kashmir crisis.
If Buhran wani emerged as poster boy of the middle classes rebel youth, Shah Faesal was the poster boy of its counter narrative of a normative conformity.
Between the two realms, the gap was huge. There was no buffer mechanism to bridge this schism. The degenerative politics over the years has increased it.
The result was the functional poster boy fell to the lengthening shadows of the rebel icon arithmetic. It would be interesting to find whether his risk would prove to be transformative agency, which most us believe should be or would he go in the line of that spent wagon of dissent politics.
He says that he would take time to understand peoples mind and their inclinations towards present conundrum. It is perhaps where his own understanding about Kashmir remains too subjective or too contemporary discourse centric.
Kashmir is a case of cultural estrangement since its first non-native subjugation and disempowerment of its nativity. This never was resolved or regained in the independent India because of the Cold War polemics, where Pakistan was a strategic asset and Kashmir a strategic depth.
The grand Abdullah could not move on his transformative agenda because of the US manoeuvring to woo the dictators and the Muslim elites, against Communist Kafir, the former Soviet-Union.
Nehru was made to fail, so was Abdullah made to play the opposite to what he stood. It was with the perpetual support of the controlled dictatorship in Pakistan and its military command for its own sustenance of power that saw the roots of fragmentation germinating in the valley from the early 1960s.
With the demise of the Cold War, Kashmir has passed from religious mystification to demystification of its imagined religious nationalism. It has witnessed armed militancy, displacement of its minority community and death and destruction, on daily basis inside the valley.
Pandits have huge sense of deprivation and anger of their forced destiny, whereas Muslims have a feeling of defeat and retribution against the state.
One wonders why one should have an incentive or motivation to work in Kashmir. The discourse of hate is not ending, Pakistan directly or indirectly keeps it on boil at the cost of unemployed youth and forced uncertainties of the conflict polemics, otherwise who does not know that war or insurgency can only prolong the miseries of its people.
There is no doubt that crisis throws the charisma and Faesal perceives role of a transformative actor. There are limited options for him.
Should he be able to let know the truth to Kashmiri Muslims that solution of a political dispute is a mirage, a path to nowhere to go.
It was Allama Iqbal first, then his son Junaid Iqbal and scores of intellectuals including Ayaz Amir and Cowasjee, who could speak truth.
They did not see any promise of Kashmir with Pakistan and the present distressing situations in Pakistan prove that they were justified.
It is also clear that rhetoric and slogans hardly meet ground realities and it is fundamentally cultural evolution rather than anything else that glues people together to form compensable conversations among the people.
Geographical proximities and homophiles are basic ingredients of peaceful order making. But then Kashmir at present is culturally fragmented. Primordial path it cannot tread understandably, but primordial structures would let allow actors to work independently.
Working with these frozen structures would only fragment the society further, politically and culturally. The success of Hurriyat will empower Pannun Kashmir, for minorities in the present international order neither can be liquidated nor floated.
Could Shah Faesal erase the fragmenting past, build Kashmir on new episteme of its nativity?
Kashmir is not a locality in the European setting, where modernity works, at least in the workable sites by dividing private public realm from the public sphere. Kashmir has unresolved cultural estrangement.
It has Communist China, dead against religion and a religious radicalized Pakistan to bruise India for the imagined comfort of Kashmir Muslims, which in itself is a huge contradiction.
Is Shah Faesal ready to resolve this contradiction to redefine his role for a new Muslim leadership in India?
