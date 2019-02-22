Camps for electoral rolls revision to be held at Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 21:
District Election Officer (DEO), Srinagar today announced that two days special camps will be held at all polling stations of all the eight Assembly Constituencies of district Srinagar on 23rd and 24th February 2019 for enrolment of left out eligible electors, removal of dead and shifted electors, modification in the particulars of the electors and transposition, if any.
During these two days, the concerned Booth level Officers will be available at the polling stations along with the final electoral roll of 2019 and all types of forms for claims and objections. The general public and political parties have also been invited to the camps to register any claim or objection related to the electoral rolls.