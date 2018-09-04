About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Camps for disabled students held in B’pora

Published at September 04, 2018 12:12 AM 0Comment(s)507views


Bandipora, September 02:

 The Department of Education, Bandipora has issued a programme for holding assessment cum measurement camps for disabled students having above 40 per cent disability at zonal level under Samagra Shikha.
Accordingly, the first camp shall be held on September 05 at HS Baharabad for Hajin and Sumbal zones. For Quilmuqam and Bandipora zones, the camp shall be held at HSS Kaloosa on September 06, while as for Gurez and Tulail, camps shall be held on September 08 and 09 at GHSS Dawar and HSS Badugam, respectively. Arrival time for all camps is 11 AM.

 

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top