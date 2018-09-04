Camps for disabled students held in B’pora

Bandipora, September 02:
The Department of Education, Bandipora has issued a programme for holding assessment cum measurement camps for disabled students having above 40 per cent disability at zonal level under Samagra Shikha.
Accordingly, the first camp shall be held on September 05 at HS Baharabad for Hajin and Sumbal zones. For Quilmuqam and Bandipora zones, the camp shall be held at HSS Kaloosa on September 06, while as for Gurez and Tulail, camps shall be held on September 08 and 09 at GHSS Dawar and HSS Badugam, respectively. Arrival time for all camps is 11 AM.