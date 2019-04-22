Campaigning for Anantnag LS seat ends today

April 22, 2019 | Shafat Mir

The campaigning for the third phase parliamentary polls for Anantnag Lok Sabha seat ended Sunday with all the parties and independent candidates making last ditch efforts to woo the voters.

National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other candidates held public gatherings at Kokernag, Pahalgam and other places asking their supporters to come out and vote.

The polls for Anantnag parliamentary seat, comprising Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama districts would be held in three phases given the volatility of the south Kashmir.

In the first phase, polling in Anantnag which has six polling segments would be held on Tuesday while Kulgam would go for polls on April 29 and Pulwama and Shopian would go for polls on May 6.