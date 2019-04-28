Campaigning ends in Kulgam district

April 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Over 3.45 lakh voters to seal fate of 18 candidates on April 29

The election campaign in Kulgam district, which is part of Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency going to polls in three phases, ended Saturday.

"The election campaigning in Kulgam district came to an end this (Saturday) evening, but will continue in Pulwama and Shopian districts which are also part of the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency," an election official said.

He said the electioneering in the district remained by and large peaceful.

Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency is spread over four districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama with 16 assembly segments. The Lok Sabha polls to this constituency are being held in three phases due to security reasons.

Anantnag district went to polls on April 23 while voting in Kulgam district would be on April 29 and twin districts of Pulwama and Shopian would go to polls on 6 May.

The Election Commission has curtailed the polling duration for Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency by two hours. The revised polling timing is from 7 am to 4 pm.

Over 3.45 lakh electors are going to exercise their franchise in Kulgam district.

The district is spread over four assembly segments comprising Noorabad, Kulgam, Hom ShaliBugh and Devsar.

The Kulgam district has 345,486 electors including 179,607 males, 164,604 females, 1262 service electors (1254 male and 08 female) and 13 transgender voters.

The ECI has set up 433 polling stations across the district.

18 candidates are in the fray. They include Hasnain Masoodi of National Conference, Sofi Yousuf of BJP, Ghulam Ahmad Mir of Congress, Mehbooba Mufti of PDP, Nisar Ahmad Wani of National Panthers Party, Choudhary Zaffar Ali of People’s Conference, Sanjay Kumar Dhar of Manav Adhikar Party, Surinder Singh of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) and Imtiyaz Ahmad Rather, Ridwana Sanam, Riyaz Ahmad Bhat, Zubair Masoodi, Shams Khwaja, Ali Mohammad Wani, Gh Mohammad Wani, Kyasir Ahmed Sheikh, Manzoor Ahmad Khan and Mirza Sajad Hussain Beigh, all independents.

Kulgam Assembly segment has the highest number of 98,298 voters (51,051 males, 46,818 females, 455 service voters and 4 transgender voters) while as Noorabad has the lowest 77,171 electors, including 40,093 males, 36,886 females, 188 service voters and 4 transgender voters.

Assembly segment of Devsar has 91288 voters (47467 males, 43324 females, 492 service voters and five transgender voters), and HS Bugh segment has 78669 voters (40996 males, 37576 females and 127 service voters).

Anantnag district of Anantnag LS seat went to polls in the third phase on April 23 and recorded very low voter turnout.